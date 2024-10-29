The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.44. The firm has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.96 and a 1 year high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

