Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Shares of TSCO opened at $269.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $186.06 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after buying an additional 239,176 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,865,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

