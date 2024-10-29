Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $890.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $543.64 and a 52 week high of $923.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $892.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.35.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $894.57.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

