Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Cut by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after buying an additional 738,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.67 and a 200-day moving average of $335.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

