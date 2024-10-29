Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 28,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 41.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 201,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 932,469 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.