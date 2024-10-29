Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $206.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Shares of BAH opened at $186.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $189.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,406. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

