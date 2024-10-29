Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $165.65 on Monday. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $176.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.