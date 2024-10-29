StockNews.com Downgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Scotiabank raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $131.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

