Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.16 and a 12-month high of $159.98.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
