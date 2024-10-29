iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11,666.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,677 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $491,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

