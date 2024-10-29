State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

