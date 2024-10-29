GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.11 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.