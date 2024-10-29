Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,107 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

