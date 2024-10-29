Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $188.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

