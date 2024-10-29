International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %
International Paper stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 151.64%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
