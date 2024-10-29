Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.85.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total value of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,925,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $444.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.50. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $455.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

