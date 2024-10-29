Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after buying an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $164.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

