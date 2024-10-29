1,903 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.