Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

