FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $459.31 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.06.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

