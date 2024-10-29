PFG Investments LLC Has $520,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.