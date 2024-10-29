DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Block worth $35,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

