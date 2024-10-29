Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

SPG stock opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $177.08. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

