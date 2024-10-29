Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $16.31 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.92. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

