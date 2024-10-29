Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,213,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,008,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after buying an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.67 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.90 and a 12-month high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,728.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,066 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

