Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,600 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $97,350,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $6,046,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $41,329,441.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $41,329,441.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,185 shares of company stock worth $38,683,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.47.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -299.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

