DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $24,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $211,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 23.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $9,307.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,410.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8,404.17. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,326.16 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

