Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 12,900 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 292.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 296,004 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 116.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3,587.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Onsemi from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

