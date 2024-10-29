DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of NetApp worth $42,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,172. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

