DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flex were worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 441.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Flex by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 29,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 97,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock worth $933,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.