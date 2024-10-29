Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 147 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $545.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $551.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.02 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.