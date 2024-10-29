DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,798,056.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,477 shares of company stock worth $12,842,978 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

