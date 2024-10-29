Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 243 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 453,004 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10,687.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 316,552 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,212.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 305,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,184 shares of company stock worth $2,037,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
