Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 243 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 453,004 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10,687.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 316,552 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,212.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 305,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,184 shares of company stock worth $2,037,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.