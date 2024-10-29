DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,067 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Masco worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,924,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Masco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 259,205 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

