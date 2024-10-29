Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,924,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Masco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 259,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

