Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $830,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

