Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,346,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,227,864 shares of company stock worth $98,438,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.3 %

K stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

