CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 97,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

