Forsta AP Fonden Sells 17,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vistra by 4.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 5.5% during the third quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Vistra by 36.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

