Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,389 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -161.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -449.99%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

