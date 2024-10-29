CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of CRA International worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $26,924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRA International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRA International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $198.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on CRAI

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,161.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.