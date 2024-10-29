Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 600,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.4 %

HPE opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

