Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

