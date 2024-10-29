State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,413 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 39,085 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,275,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $97,601,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

