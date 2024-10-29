Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

