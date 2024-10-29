Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2,800.8% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

