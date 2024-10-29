Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

FIS stock opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $91.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

