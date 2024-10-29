State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 424.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.44.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

