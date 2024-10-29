J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $340.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $251.36 and a 12-month high of $343.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.05 and a 200-day moving average of $315.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.