J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

